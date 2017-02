George Clooney has opened up for the first time about expecting twins with his wife, Amal Clooney. The 55-year-old star is set to become a dad, twice over, and he’s now spoken publicly about the pregnancy and his expectations of fatherhood. “We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure, We’ve […]

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added February 22, 2017

from Bella Naija