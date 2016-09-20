Get Help Worldwide: Get 30-50% in 30 days, Register now

Get Help Worldwide is one of the World’s most organized Mutual Aid / Crowd Funding / Donation Exchange / Social Financial Platform, Programmed to last forever with innovative features. Some of the features will be listed and elaborated as we proceed. So many of us are yet to understand the ideology behind Crowd Funding Programs, while others are busy setting themselves up through Crowd

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added January 16, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

