For the fourth time running, one of Africa’s top female acts and two-time winner of the MTV Africa Music Awards Best Female Act (2015 & 2016), Yemi Alade, has returned to Coke Studio Africa. She will be pairing with French rapper of Congolese origin, Youssoupha Mabiki to make afro-centric music that will have you tapping […] The post Get Ready Africa! Yemi Alade is Back on Coke Studio Africa 5 with Youssoupha Mabiki to make Afro-Centric Music appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added September 09, 2017

