12

views
Unfave

Get the Perfect Father’s Day Gift from House of Lunettes & Enjoy 30% Discount

This Father’s day is an opportunity to get a great man that special gift from House of Lunettes. Shop 30% off optical eyewear and Sunglasses in-stores and online at www.houseoflunettes.com Enjoy discount on eyewear from brands including Ray-Ban, Gucci, Versace, Armani, Hugo Boss plus more. Stores located at Centro Mall 19 Admiralty Way, Silverbird Mall […] The post Get the Perfect Father’s Day Gift from House of Lunettes & Enjoy 30% Discount appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added June 17, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Get the Perfect Father’s Day Gift from House of Lunettes & Enjoy 30% Discount
    added June 17, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. BN Bargains: Buy 1 Pair of Sunglasses & Get a Second at 50% off from House of Lunettes this Independence
    added September 30, 2015 from Bella Naija
  3. The Perfect Father’s Day Gift Starts with Patrón Tequila
    added June 14, 2013 from Bella Naija
  4. Chivas Regal Unveils Winners from the #Chivasdads Father's Day campaign
    added June 28, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Win a Pair of Dolce & Gabbana Sunglasses from House of Lunettes + Enjoy Amazing Valentine’s Day Discounts!
    added February 14, 2015 from Bella Naija