Sophia Momodu is out with episode 2 of her Vlog series. On this episode, she answers questions you’ve always wondered about. Today, her good friend, Anita Brows, joins in on the fun as they discover what’s in their bags as well as visit the spa. Watch The post Get to know Sophia Momodu a little better in New Vlog | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 22, 2017

from Bella Naija