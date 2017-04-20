The University of Dundee has been ranked as one of UK’s top 25 Universities in this year’s Times / The Sunday Times Good University Guide. A five-place rise in this year’s rankings means Dundee now sits 23rd in the league table, which also highlights the fact that graduates of the University enjoy better career prospects […] The post Get up to £5000 Merit Scholarship for January 2018! Meet Representatives from University of Dundee in Benin, Lagos, Enugu & Abuja appeared first on BellaNaija ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 15, 2017

from Bella Naija

