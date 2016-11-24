14

Get your Event looking Fabulous as Verditer Concepts brings Beauty & Elegance to the Event industry

Upping the game in event rentals, Verditer Concepts launched to bring a new and fresh face to the event scene. Verditer Concepts is an event logistics company based at, number 22 Awudu Ekpekha Street, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. Verditer specializes in the rental and production of luxury, bespoke event hardware, stylish props […] The post Get your Event looking Fabulous as Verditer Concepts brings Beauty & Elegance to the Event industry appeared first on BellaNaija.
