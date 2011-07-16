Captain of the Ghanaian football team Asamoah Gyan has reportedly acquired a license to operate an airline. According to My Joy Online, the announcement was made by the Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, at the African Airshow on Thursday. The airline, expected to carry the footballer’s nickname “Baby Jet Airlines,” will begin operations with cargo handling, before expanding to passenger […] The post Ghanaian Footballer Asamoah Gyan acquires License to Operate Airline appeared ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 29, 2017

from Bella Naija

