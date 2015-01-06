13

views
Unfave

Ghanaian star Joselyn Dumas covers SCHICK Magazine’s Latest Issue

SCHICK Magazine is back with its second issue following a successful debut. The quarterly publication for smart, stylish and successful African women, features Ghanaian TV host and Actress Joselyn Dumas on the cover of the Summer edition. Joselyn opens up exclusively to SCHICK about self-love, female empowerment, and her transformational fitness journey. The cover star […] The post Ghanaian star Joselyn Dumas covers SCHICK Magazine’s Latest Issue appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 18, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. The Big Fashion Issue! Joselyn Dumas Covers Glitz Magazine’s January 2015 Edition
    added January 06, 2015 from Bella Naija
  2. Forever Young! Pharrell Williams Covers GQ Magazine’s Music Issue
    added January 20, 2015 from Bella Naija
  3. The Resurgent! M.I Covers MyStreetz Magazine’s Latest Issue
    added March 12, 2015 from Bella Naija
  4. Star Girl! Serena Williams covers Stellar Magazine’s Latest Issue
    added August 06, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. “Power of Young Hollywood”! John Boyega, Chloë Grace Moretz & Zendaya Cover Variety Magazine’s Latest Issue
    added August 08, 2017 from Bella Naija