Ghanaian TV Star Peace Hyde is KOKO Magazine’s New Cover Girl

KOKO Magazine’s latest cover star is Ghanaian screen diva Peace Hyde. The TV star gave the digital fashion house an exclusive chance to peek behind the curtain and reveal what makes this faith and purpose-driven, stunning queen tick. See excerpts of her interview below. On her biggest challenge: I believe the biggest challenge is overcoming my negative mindset. […] The post Ghanaian TV Star Peace Hyde is KOKO Magazine’s New Cover Girl
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 07, 2017
from Bella Naija

