login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Adeleke: Osun Assembly declares 3-day mourning
7 dead, many injured as three suicide bombers attempt to wreak havoc in Borno
(BREAKING) Adeleke’s burial: Angry mob collapses canopy on Amosun, Akeredolu, others
Do we have a tomorrow?
It’s Time to Share Your #KLMExperience, Get Your Friends to Like Your Post & Win a Full Refund + Your Lucky Friend Gets to Win a Free Ticket to any KLM Destination too
Trending Nigerian News
EFCC's propaganda may trigger crisis in Nigeria —NNSG - Vanguard
2017 nsf elections to hold May 30
NJC Maintains S’Court Justice Okoro Cannot Resume Sitting
Despite CBN Market Forays, External Reserves Stand at $30.6bn
Why Buhari should go for second term — Oyegun, APC chairman
11
views
Give 80 % of crude oil swap contracts to N-Deltans —PANDEF
Added April 24, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Give 80 % of crude oil swap contracts to N-Deltans —PANDEF
added April 24, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Nigeria Loses 130m Barrels of Crude Oil to 32 Militant Groups This Year
added November 28, 2016 from
This Day News
Jonathan-era crude oil swap can save naira, Okupe tells Osinbajo
added March 09, 2017 from
The Punch News
NNPC announces names of 39 successful bidders for its 2017/2018 Crude Oil Term Contract
added January 04, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Diezani Alison-Madueke denies awarding $24bn oil swap deal without contract, says she will speak in due time
added February 24, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us