13

views
Unfave

GlaxoSmithKline Appoints Bhushan

GlaxoSmithKline, a science-led global healthcare company, has announced the appointment of Bhushan Akshikar as its Managing Director. Bhushan joined the Nigeria business in January 2017 from Mumbai, India, where he held the position of Executive Vice President, GlaxoSmithKline India. He will be part of a wider Africa & Developing Countries Leadership team, responsible for driving […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added March 25, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. GlaxoSmithKline Appoints Bhushan
    added March 25, 2017 from This Day News
  2. GlaxoSmithKline appoints Emma Walmsley as CEO
    added September 20, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. GlaxoSmithKline appoints Bhushan MD Pharmaceuticals Nigeria
    added March 20, 2017 from Vanguard News
  4. Babalakin Counsels Against Appointment of Senior Advocates to S’Court, Except…
    added March 23, 2017 from This Day News
  5. Buhari appoints CEO, executive directors for agric bank
    added March 23, 2017 from The Punch News