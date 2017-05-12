Glo Everyday Bonanza Winners in Abuja Celebrate

Winners of the Glo Everyday Bonanza in Abuja are celebrating, as the company made good its promise of rewarding its teeming subscribers in the Everyday Bonanza which was launched recently. The presentation event drew dignitaries from federal capital territory, including the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Lanre Tejuosho; Senior Special Assistant to the President […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added November 19, 2017

from This Day News

