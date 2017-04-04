16

Global Fashion Trends! Vanessa Kingori MBE will be at the 2017 GTBank Fashion Weekend | Register for her fashion MasterClass

Vanessa Kingori MBE is an award-winning publisher and one of the leading personalities in the global publishing and fashion industry. A former fashion manager at Esquire Magazine, Vanessa recently became the first black publisher of British Vogue (her appointment takes effect in January 2018), the most commercially successful magazine in the United Kingdom. Widely renowned […] The post Global Fashion Trends! Vanessa Kingori MBE will be at the 2017 GTBank Fashion Weekend | Register for her fashion ...
