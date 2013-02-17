23

God gave me second chance, Julius Agwu narrates near-death experience

Nigerian comedian, Julius Agwu, who recently underwent brain surgery after a terrifying ordeal with brain tumour narrates his ordeal in a video. In a new interview with Inspaya TV, he revealed how he began to suffer memory loss and several seizures shortly after shooting a TV series called ‘The Vendor’. He said, “All I remember […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added April 05, 2017
from The Punch News

