12

views
Unfave

God will not forgive the old men trying to use youths to destabilize Nigeria – Shaibu, Edo dep. Gov.

Added June 25, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. God will not forgive the old men trying to use youths to destabilize Nigeria – Shaibu, Edo dep. Gov.
    added June 25, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Four-year-old boy attacked by ritualists: God will pluck out the eyes of those who removed mine
    added March 12, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. 7-year detention: I will not forgive or forget, says Assange
    added May 19, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. God will Never Forgive My Teachers! By ‘Sola Fagorusi
    added May 08, 2013 from Sahara Reporters
  5. Terrorism will not defeat the military -GOC
    added March 12, 2015 from The Punch News