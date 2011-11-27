6

Gold miners slaughter 10 members of uncontacted Amazon village

A tribe in the South American Amazon jungle which has remained secluded from the outside world were massacred by illegal gold miners in Brazil recently. According to Survival International, public prosecutors in Brazil have opened an investigation after reports that the gold miners slaughtered “more than ten” members of the uncontacted tribe. If the investigation […]
Added September 13, 2017
from The Punch News

