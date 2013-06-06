14

views
Unfave

Goodluck Jonathan, the accused trying the judge in his own courtroom

Sonala Olumhense I thought former Nigeria leader Goodluck Jonathan was writing his biography.  It turns out the former president has been busy writing revisionist history instead. Mr. Jonathan led Nigeria following the death of Umaru Yar’Adua in 2010.  He won the 2011 presidential contest over Muhammadu Buhari, only to lose his 2015 re-election bid to […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added April 29, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Goodluck Jonathan, the accused trying the judge in his own courtroom
    added April 29, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. The Trent Names Goodluck Jonathan As Person Of The Year 2015
    added December 22, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. ICPC, not EFCC, should probe Lamorde – Reps …say anti-graft body can’t be judge in its own case
    added October 27, 2015 from The Punch News
  4. Femi Fani Kayode and the state of the nation
    added June 06, 2013 from Vanguard News
  5. Shi'ite leader, El- Zakzaky is being detained in his own interest- DSS says
    added June 14, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog