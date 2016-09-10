18

GOtv Boxing Night Stars Set for World Stage

Two of the boxers who have featured at different editions of GOtv Boxing Night, Isaac Ekpo and Abolaji Rasheed, are billed to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super middleweight title and the Commonwealth welterweight title bouts respectively next month. Ekpo, a former national and World Boxing Organisation (Africa) super middleweight champion, will challenge […]
Added February 10, 2017
from This Day News

