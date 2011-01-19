login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
NIMASA Appoints Hajia Tumaka Director
Two female UNILAG students make 5.00 CGPA
Farmers die, close shops over bird flu outbreak
Dasuki: Prosecute your friends, PDP tells Buhari
Turkish teachers, three pupils kidnapped in Ogun international school
Trending Nigerian News
Nigeria Warned its Citizens About Onecoin and Bitcoin This Week - CoinDesk
BREAKING: Suicide bombers kill several people in Adamawa
MMM Nigeria returns with new conditions - Premium Times
How I Almost Died on Third Mainland Bridge – Twitter User Narrates
Breaking: MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts
7
views
Gov. Ayade approves N1.4bn for 2016 UBEC matching grant
Added January 13, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
Gov. Ayade approves N1.4bn for 2016 UBEC matching grant
added January 13, 2017 from
Businessday Nigeria
FG to immortalise Azikiwe, approves N1.4bn for mausoleum
added October 03, 2012 from
Vanguard News
Metuh’s firm, others received N1.4bn for doing nothing —ONSA
added January 26, 2016 from
The Punch News
Brazil 2014: FG approves N1.6bn for Eagles
added February 27, 2014 from
The Punch News
FEC approves N1.7bn for coal-fired power projects
added January 19, 2011 from
234Next
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us