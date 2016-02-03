17

views
Unfave

Gov Bello is silencing critics with performance- Fanwo

Added August 18, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. ‘Gov. Bello is not competing with Dino Melaye for anything’
    added May 16, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. I am aware President Buhari is not finished with me yet- FFK (must read)
    added July 26, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Kogi gov moves to resolve dispute with labour
    added July 21, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Korede Bello is out with a New Lovers Anthem “One & Only” | Watch the video here
    added May 26, 2016 from Bella Naija
  5. Y'all won't believe who this person with photographer, TY Bello, is..
    added February 03, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog