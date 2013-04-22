32

views
Unfave

Gov Emmanuel vows to lay enduring economic legacy

Added January 25, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Gov Emmanuel vows to lay enduring economic legacy
    added January 25, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Military vows to flush out economic saboteurs
    added June 01, 2016 from Tribune News
  3. Baga Killings: Gov. Shettima vows to relocate to Baga if…
    added April 22, 2013 from Vanguard News
  4. Kano killings: Extremists storm Gov’s Facebook page, vow to kill again
    added June 11, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Gov Emmanuel to open LMC AGM
    added February 04, 2016 from The Punch News