12

views
Unfave

Gov Ortom sacks Exams Board boss, others

Added June 21, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Kano gov sacks Pillars board
    added October 19, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Gov. Ortom sacks Teachers Service Board’s boss
    added November 28, 2016 from Vanguard News
  3. Lekki collapse: Ambode fires building agency boss, others
    added March 14, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. NBTE boss, others stress importance of technological courses
    added February 22, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Youth Empowerment: Gov Ortom orders removal of his name from controversial wheelbarrows
    added May 19, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog