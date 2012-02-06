Governor Fayose bans all students activities and public processions In Ekiti
Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose, has banned all students activities and processions in the state.
According to a statement released through Mr. Lere Olayinka, the state special adviser on Public Communications and New Media, he said the ban comes after information was made available that cultists are planning to embark on public procession on every 7th of July in Ekiti State.
He said the
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added July 06, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog