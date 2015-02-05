21

views
Unfave

Governor Rochas Okorocha covers Media Room Hub’s November Issue

The Executive Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha covers Media Room Hub Magazine’s November Issue. In this, no holds barred interview with Media Room Hub, the governor speaks about life at 55,  the many travails and triumphs throughout his life from surviving a plane crash to his childhood dreams of becoming President one day. Read excerpts […] The post Governor Rochas Okorocha covers Media Room Hub’s November Issue appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 11, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Governor Rochas Okorocha covers Media Room Hub’s November Issue
    added November 11, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Mary J. Blige stuns in all White as she covers Essence Magazine’s November Issue
    added October 17, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Governor Okorocha: President Buhari and Aisha's interview and comment were taken out of context. It's no big deal
    added October 16, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Governor Rochas Okorocha commends Orji Kalu's defection to APC, calls on South-East leaders to follow his footstep
    added November 21, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. NIGERIA'S COUNCIL OF STATE MAKES DECISION TO KEEP UNCHANGED DATE OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ON FEB 14 -GOVERNOR ROCHAS OKOROCHA
    added February 05, 2015 from Reuters Nigeria