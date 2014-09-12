28

views
Unfave

Governor Wike Sacks all Rivers State Commissioners

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has dissolved his cabinet. According to Vanguard, in the brief statement released by his Special Assistant Simeon Nwakaudu, the Governor thanked the commissioners for their service, and asked that they handover to their respective Permanent Secretaries. “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has dissolved the State Executive Council. The governor directed […] The post Governor Wike Sacks all Rivers State Commissioners appeared first on BellaNaija ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added June 24, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Governor Wike Sacks all Rivers State Commissioners
    added June 24, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Governor Amaechi Blasts Former Rivers Police Commissioner Mbu, Says He Nearly Destroyed Rivers State Economy
    added September 12, 2014 from Sahara Reporters
  3. Rivers state government to sue Police, SSS for sealing off venue of PDP Convention
    added August 19, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Rivers State Commissioner of Police confirms the killing & burning of Ofinjite Amachree and other recent murders
    added March 08, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Gunmen kidnap Cross Rivers state Commissioner for Water Resources, Godwin Odu-Orji
    added April 09, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog