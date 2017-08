Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will Friday meet with governors of the 36 states of the federation at the Presidential Villa to discuss the last tranche of the Paris and London Club refunds. THISDAY learnt Wednesday night that the meeting, which is at the instance of the governors, is aimed at seeking the […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 23, 2017

from This Day News