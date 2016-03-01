Govt can’t force us to allow our sisters and wives to drive —Saudi man

With many carrots and some sticks, ultra-conservative Saudi Arabia seeks to tackle entrenched male attitudes towards women drivers before millions take the wheel, many for the first time, next June. For decades, hardliners cited austere Islamic interpretations to justify the ban on women, with some maintaining that they lacked the intelligence to drive and allowing […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 04, 2017

from The Punch News

