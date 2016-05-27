Govt should improve prisons not meddle in domestic violence – Mercy Aigbe’s husband

Mr. Lanre Gentry, the imprisoned husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has called on government to take care of prison facilities instead getting involved in issues of domestic violence. He said the Medium Prison, Kirikiri is supposed to be a correctional facility but instead, it is an overpopulated arena where people die every night. He […]

May 17, 2017

