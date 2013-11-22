13

views
Unfave

Grace Mugabe nowhere to be found after alleged assault on lady found in her sons’ hotel room

Grace Mugabe, 52, the wife of Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has allegedly gone into hiding after she was accused of assaulting a 20 year-old model, Gabriella Engels with an extension cord. This is contrary to an earlier report that she handed herself over to the police over allegations of physical assault on Engels, who she met at […] The post Grace Mugabe nowhere to be found after alleged assault on lady found in her sons’ hotel room appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 15, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Kim Kardashian unharmed after being held at gunpoint by 2 armed men inside her Paris hotel room
    added October 02, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. NUJ sues funeral home, others over alleged assault on photojournalist
    added November 22, 2013 from The Punch News
  3. Man dies in LUTH after Official with Key to Oxygen Storage Cabinet was Nowhere to be Found
    added January 30, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Chibok Kidnapping: "Nobody can bring back the girls because they are nowhere to be found"-Obasanjo
    added February 06, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. 14 year old girl wins the right to be frozen after she dies
    added November 19, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog