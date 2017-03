A 59-year-old man, Mr Ziworitin Keke, has allegedly cut off part of the genitals of his eight-month-old grandson while circumcising the boy at Ondewari, a coastal settlement in Bayelsa. The baby is currently receiving medical care at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital. It was learnt that Keke, a well known ‘specialist’ in […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added March 09, 2017

from The Punch News