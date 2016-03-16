Graphic: 36 persons burnt beyond recognition as passenger buses collide on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

At least 36 persons were burnt beyond recognition after two 18-seater passenger buses collided along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway today May 6th. According to reports, only a baby survived the incident as the father of the child threw him out through the window of the bus. See more graphic photos from the incident after the cut.

Added May 06, 2017

