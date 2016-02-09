33

views
Unfave

Graphic photo: Delta state police command gun down suspected kidnapper, rescues pregnant woman and baby

Graphic photo: Delta state police command gun down suspected kidnapper, rescues pregnant woman and baby The Delta state Police Command yesterday rescued a pregnant woman and a two year old baby from a kidnappers den at Issele-Ukwu Road, in the state. During an exchange of gunfire, the police killed one of the suspects pictured above and arrested another. Photo credit: Christian Onwugbolu This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji's Blog. Read the original story here.
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added January 06, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Graphic photo: Delta state police command gun down suspected kidnapper, rescues pregnant woman and baby
    added January 06, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Photos: Imo state Police command parade Mother & Son who stole a day-old baby boy
    added August 24, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Photos: Kano State Police Command arrest 22 suspected kidnappers
    added September 06, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Photos: Delta State Police arrest ex-soldier for car snatching, robbery and kidnapping
    added November 23, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Photo: River State Police Command arrests 4 suspected criminals, recovers arms and vehicles
    added February 09, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog