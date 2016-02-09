Graphic photo: Delta state police command gun down suspected kidnapper, rescues pregnant woman and baby

The Delta state Police Command yesterday rescued a pregnant woman and a two year old baby from a kidnappers den at Issele-Ukwu Road, in the state. During an exchange of gunfire, the police killed one of the suspects pictured above and arrested another. Photo credit: Christian Onwugbolu This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji's Blog. Read the original story here.

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added January 06, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

