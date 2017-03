Two female suicide bombers, one of them pregnant, were intercepted and killed by security operatives and civilian JTF, today as they attempted to attack a security post at Ummarari village along Mulai axis of Maiduguri Damboa road at the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

