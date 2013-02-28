Graphic photos: Final year student of Anambra State University shot dead by suspected cultists

Mohammed Umar, a final year Computer Science student of Anambra State University, Ulli campus, was murdered by unknown gunmen believed to be cultists on Friday night, April 28th. According to Facebook user Ikejiuba Olivia, Umar from Kogi State was shot dead in her presence on their way back from an event organised by the Students Union Government.

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added May 01, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

