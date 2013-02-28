Graphic photos: Final year student of Anambra State University shot dead by suspected cultists
Mohammed Umar, a final year Computer Science student of Anambra State University, Ulli campus, was murdered by unknown gunmen believed to be cultists on Friday night, April 28th.
According
to Facebook user Ikejiuba Olivia, Umar from Kogi State was shot dead in
her presence on their way back from an event organised by the Students
Union Government.
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added May 01, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog