Group Seeks Concrete Policies for Sustainable Devt in Africa

Marches against neo-colonialism, nepotism, others in Ghana Sunday Okobi African political leaders have been enjoined to put in place workable policies and programmes that would stimulate sustainable development on the continent. This was the agreement of experts during the fifth quarterly summit Neo-Black Movement (NBM) of Africa Western Regional at the weekend in Accra, Ghana. […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 26, 2017
from This Day News

