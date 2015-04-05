39

views
Unfave

Group urges Buhari on SIP implementation, sustenance

The Buhari Youth Organisation on Monday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts to fully implement and sustain the Social Investment Programme on Enterprise Promotion, to reduce unemployment and poverty. The BYO Coordinator, Lagos State, Mr Waheed Odunuga, said the government needs to ensure disbursement of funds to expectant beneficiaries and further simplify loan collection and refund. SIP, […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added March 13, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Group urges Buhari on SIP implementation, sustenance
    added March 13, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Organisation urges Buhari on SIP implementation, sustenance
    added March 13, 2017 from Vanguard News
  3. Implement confab reports, Egwu urges Buhari
    added September 19, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Ignore Obama on gay rights, Group urges Buhari
    added July 19, 2015 from The Punch News
  5. CITN tasks Buhari on tax policy implementation
    added April 05, 2015 from Tribune News