Group urges Buhari on SIP implementation, sustenance

The Buhari Youth Organisation on Monday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts to fully implement and sustain the Social Investment Programme on Enterprise Promotion, to reduce unemployment and poverty. The BYO Coordinator, Lagos State, Mr Waheed Odunuga, said the government needs to ensure disbursement of funds to expectant beneficiaries and further simplify loan collection and refund. SIP, […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added March 13, 2017

from The Punch News

