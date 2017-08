The Catholic faithful in Guam led prayers for peace Sunday in the shadow of North Korean missile threat, with the western Pacific island’s archbishop appealing for “prudence” amid an escalating war of words between the US and Pyongyang. The largely Catholic territory should pray for a “just resolution of differences, and prudence in both speech […]

August 13, 2017

