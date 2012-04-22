3

Guinean President orders 24 hours prayer for Buhari

Jesusegun Alagbe with agency report Guinean President, Alpha Condé, asked all Muslims in the country to hold a 24-hour prayer for President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday. Condé gave this order while addressing the country’s Council of Ministers in a meeting on Thursday. At the meeting, the Guinean President expressed concern for his Nigerian counterpart’s health […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 21, 2017
from The Punch News

