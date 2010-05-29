Canon Otto, winner of the 2014 edition of the Gulder Ultimate Search reality tv show has been kidnapped by gunmen. According to Daily Post, he was abducted in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. Canon Otto’s close friend Raphael Koko revealed the news to the press. He said: Otto has been kidnapped. He was in […] The post Gulder Ultimate Search Winner Canon Otto kidnapped in Port Harcourt appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 31, 2017

from Bella Naija

