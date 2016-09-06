Ovie Okpare Gunmen have abducted a Catholic priest in-charge of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Eku in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, Rev. Fr. Joseph Oghenekevwe Ojakorotu. Ojakorotu was said to have been kidnapped along the Sapele-Eku Road in Sapele Local Government Area while returning from a journey to Eku on Friday. Sources […] The post Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Delta, demand N10m ransom appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Added January 28, 2017

