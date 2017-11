Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City A Benin based lawyer identified as Mr. G.C Igbokwe has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers. Igbokwe who is the Chairman, Benin Law Week Organising Committee of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), was abducted on Monday evening near Okhuaihe village along Benin–Agbor-Asaba expressway while on his way to […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added November 07, 2017

from This Day News