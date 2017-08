By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu Elder Statesman and former Secretary General of the apex Igbo Socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nduka Eya has been abducted by unknown gunmen. The octogenarian was said to have been taken away from his residence on Thursday night by the gunmen who are said to be demanding N16 million ransom for his […]

