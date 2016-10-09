Sam Nwuchola, a magistrate with Kogi State judiciary has been reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen along Itobe – Ajaokuta road. Reports say the kidnappers had contacted his wife and demanded N100m ransom. According to Punch, the kidnappers also shot at a man who sat beside him in the car and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital […] The post Gunmen kidnap Kogi State magistrate, demand N100m ransom appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added October 07, 2017

