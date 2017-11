Etim Ekpimah, Uyo Four unidentified gunmen, suspected to be hired assassins, on Sunday stormed the residence of the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Udoh Ekpenyong, in Ikot Oku Usung village, in the Ukanafun Local Government Area of the state, killing his younger sister and two others. A source from […]

Added November 19, 2017

