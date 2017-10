By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos A former Head of Service (HoS) in Plateau State, Mr Moses Gwom, and two other persons including a soldier, have been killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in a night attack on Wereh Village (Dorowa) in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state. The state Police […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 11, 2017

from This Day News