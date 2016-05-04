Samson Folarin Tragedy struck in Fagbile Phase 3 Estate, White Sand, in the Ijegun area of Lagos State after some gunmen killed two residents and abducted a teenager, Uloma Igwe. Those killed were identified as the Chairman of the Harmony Community Development Association, Malam Ibrahim Omatar, and a Togolese, identified simply as Job. PUNCH Metro […] The post Gunmen kill Lagos community leader, Togolese, abduct caterer appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 19, 2017

from The Punch News

