19

views
Unfave

Gunmen kill Lagos community leader, Togolese, abduct caterer

Samson Folarin Tragedy struck in Fagbile Phase 3 Estate, White Sand, in the Ijegun area of Lagos State after some gunmen killed two residents and abducted a teenager, Uloma Igwe. Those killed were identified as the Chairman of the Harmony Community Development Association, Malam Ibrahim Omatar, and a Togolese, identified simply as Job. PUNCH Metro […] The post Gunmen kill Lagos community leader, Togolese, abduct caterer appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 19, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Gunmen kill Lagos community leader, Togolese, abduct caterer
    added January 19, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Gunmen kill Lagos job seeker, injure woman, grandchild
    added October 03, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. 100 gunmen attack Lagos community, loot property
    added July 07, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Gunmen kill Lagos police sergeant, rob boat passengers
    added June 28, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Mob lynches armed robber for killing Lagos OPC leader
    added May 04, 2016 from The Punch News