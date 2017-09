Just as Umuahia residents started coming out from their hiding places following the morning killings, gunshots broke out around the home of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu at about 4.30pm, sending people running for their lives. There was pandemonium with vehicles making abrupt U-turns and horns blaring as people were making […]

Added September 14, 2017

