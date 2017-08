A total of 2,332 pilgrims from Lagos State have arrived Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the 2017 hajj. This is after the last batch of the pilgrims numbering 304 arrived the city on Wednesday from the city of Medina, after completing Umurah rites. This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims […]

August 24, 2017

