Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Buruji Kashamu, has described the ambition of an ex-governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, to be the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party as “a mockery of democracy and assault on the anti-corruption war.” In a statement he issued […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 22, 2017

from The Punch News